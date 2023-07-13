MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR) — What seemed like a successful reunion between four baby swans and their father took a tough turn just a few hours later. After his mate was caught and eaten by teenagers, Many the swan must leave the swan pond in Manlius for showing aggression toward his offspring.

Wednesday afternoon started out as a joyful homecoming. “Just by looking at them, you can see that they are extremely happy,” said Michael Bean, a biologist caring for the baby swans.

But that happiness gave way to a sad evening. Manny went after his four babies just hours after being put together for the first time in weeks. Bean had to guide village workers to catch him.

“He’s mourning the loss of the female. But he’s treating this as, it’s still his territory. The young ones he doesn’t recognize,” said Bean. “It’s been weeks, and obviously, they’re much bigger. So, it’s a choice of him or the young ones.”

A hard choice to make, leaving the community in tears. “I lost Faye and I lost Manny,” said Sherry Denbleyker, a resident of Kirkville.

Manny will now be taken to Skaneateles, where Bean will take care of him until the swan permanently relocates to Pennsylvania. “It’s sad. I was able to hug him,” said Jennifer Benack, a resident of Manlius. “I hugged him and kissed him.”

Manny’s attack on the four babies left them traumatized, according to Bean. As of Wednesday evening, the babies did not go back into the pond. Instead, they found a hiding spot underneath a bush. Bean said the babies will probably not go back into the water until Thursday morning. Fortunately, they were not injured.

“Often, even if they had a sprain or something, it’s better to leave them here and let them swim around the pond, then traumatizing them by putting them in a kennel and taking them somewhere,” said Bean.

The cygnets will all stay at the Manlius Pond until the end of the year, but there’s only room for two to stay there longterm. The other pair will be removed and cared for at another location.