Man and dog dead after fatal crash on Rt. 31

Onondaga County
Posted: / Updated:
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police said a man and his dog died after a fatal crash on State Route 31.

On July 19, at 5:09 p.m., State Police were dispatched to State Route 31 in the Town of Lysander for a two-vehicle head-on crash.

After an initial investigation, it was revealed a 2005 Toyota Solara, driven by a 66-year-old male, was traveling westbound on Rt. 31. He then veered into the eastbound lanes and had a head-on crash with a 2020 Kia Telluride, driven by Paul T. Kuropatwinski, 44, of Baldwinsville.

The male driver in the Toyota was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was confirmed dead. A German Shepherd dog was also found dead in the backseat of the car. The driver’s name is not being released until next of kin are notified.

Kuropatwinski and a 35-year-old female passenger were transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

The investigation is continuing.

