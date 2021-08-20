Hear from NYS Fair director on opening day

Onondaga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Great New York State Fair kicked off Friday, and Fair Director Troy Waffner talked to NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse early Friday morning about what to expect this year.

Click the player above to watch the interview.

Gates at the New York State Fair opened to guests Friday with safety first on the list of priorities. Whenever anyone at the fair enters any building, they’re required to wear a mask. It’s part of an executive order from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

“If you’re going to the fair and you’re outdoors, you won’t need to wear a mask, but if you’re going indoors you will need to,” McMahon explained. “We worked with the state on this. It’s something they’re comfortable with.”

The masking requirement applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccine status.  

McMahon said he decided to do enact the order as a precaution because of the increasing delta variant. “Overall, when you’re bringing in over a million people together over a period of 18 days, there is risk,” he said.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire