Hear from NYS Fair director on opening day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Great New York State Fair kicked off Friday, and Fair Director Troy Waffner talked to NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse early Friday morning about what to expect this year.

Click the player above to watch the interview.

Gates at the New York State Fair opened to guests Friday with safety first on the list of priorities. Whenever anyone at the fair enters any building, they’re required to wear a mask. It’s part of an executive order from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

“If you’re going to the fair and you’re outdoors, you won’t need to wear a mask, but if you’re going indoors you will need to,” McMahon explained. “We worked with the state on this. It’s something they’re comfortable with.”

The masking requirement applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccine status.

McMahon said he decided to do enact the order as a precaution because of the increasing delta variant. “Overall, when you’re bringing in over a million people together over a period of 18 days, there is risk,” he said.