Get a taste of the Great New York State Fair starting Thursday

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not the main summer event, but the Fair Food Fest is something people have grown to love.

“If you want to get a Pizze Fritte, you just walk up to the Pizza Fritte line and get it,” said Grazi Zazzara, Paradise Companies Owner.

Zazzara held this event last year, but it was a drive-thru setup. There were long lines where people waited for hours. This year, that will change. Now people can walk right up to the vendor. It will be held next to the Expo Center. Zazzara said it won’t impact vaccine distribution.

“As you come into the fairgrounds here, the first parking lot is the vaccine which is the priority,” Zazzara explained. “We’re not trying to slow anything down there. There’s plenty of room to come right next to them. We are far enough away.”

People will have to wear masks and stay six feet apart in line. There will be security to enforce that. This may have people wondering if there will be a State Fair.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said if it were up to him, he’d like to have something.

He said, “In Troy’s world, we would do a State Fair that was socially distanced and crowd capacity so we could do it safely and still give people the experience of the State Fair. We’re not going to draw 1.4 million people this year. That much I can say.”

While the fair’s fate is still up in the air, at least for the next few days, there will be something people can look forward to.

“You can go get a gyro somewhere else, you can go get a donut somewhere else, there’s something about being at the state fair and getting your state fair food that’s pretty cool,” Zazzara said.

The Fair Food Fest is happening from Thursday through Saturday. Enter through Gate 6. It’ll run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and cash and credit are accepted.