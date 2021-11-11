Ex-county investigator jailed for drunk drive that killed teen released for good behavior

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A state law has allowed a former investigator for the Onondaga County District Attorney, who admitted to driving drunk and killing an 18-year-old in March of 2017, to be released from state prison. According to the State Department of Corrections, 42-year-old Peter Rauch was let out of a prison automatically after serving two-thirds of his sentence with good behavior.

He’s now under the supervision of a parole officer in Onondaga County. Rauch completed four years of his two-to-four-year sentence. His release was not granted by a parole board, according to the state.

Rauch’s most recent attempt at early release was in July. His first attempt at early release was denied by a parole board in 2019. At the time, Rauch sent a written apology to the Collier family, but the rejection stated:

“The panel remains particularly concerned about your status as a criminal justice professional employed by a local district attorney and yet you committed such a horrendous crime. This panel finds your course of conduct following the instant offense unbecoming of a law enforcement professional.”

Rauch was sent to prison after admittedly running over 18-year-old Seth Collier on North Salina Street in Syracuse. Collier was walking home from work when he crossed into the path of Rauch, who was at twice the legal limit blood alcohol limit. He reportedly downed at least 16 alcoholic drinks with two friends at three different bars.

In 2018, NEWS10’s Syracuse affiliate was the first to obtain the bar surveillance video used in the case. Rauch agreed to charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.