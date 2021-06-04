Donations pour in after flowers uprooted, stolen from New York graves

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Hundreds of flower donations flooded Pine Plains Cemetery in Clay after the story aired at NEWS10’s sister station in Syraucse.

Judy Pendergast and her husband stopped by the cemetery on Thursday to see what had been done with the graves of their three loved ones. Their niece had already broken the news to them earlier in the week, saying that she walked around and found piles of their flowers. “We lost what we have planted, so she picked them up and replanted some things,” said Pendergast.

Like many others, Pendergast and her husband were shocked. After viewers watched the story on Wednesday, the donations poured in.

“We’ve been seeing an amazing amount of support,” said Hannah Roesch, an employee at the cemetery. “A man just came in and brought a whole truckload of flowers and we’ve received hundreds of donations, and we’ve just been seeing a lot of support.”