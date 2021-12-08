Destiny USA resumes normal hours after Tuesday fire prompts evacuations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Wednesday, mall officials at Destiny USA said they are resuming normal hours on Wednesday. This after it was evacuated when the roof of the Cheesecake Factory caught fire.

The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) said they were on the scene of the structure fire within three minutes to request security begin the evacuation process. The emergency call went out just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and multiple crews were on-scene during the evacuation.

The volume of smoke raised the severity of the emergency response, ultimately bringing over 50 firefighters to the scene. They accessed the roof via interior stairs and a 110-foot ladder truck. It took over 45 minutes for firefighters to put out a large piece of roofing material that was burning.

Though smoke got inside, most of the fire damage was limited to the roof, according to SFD. No injuries were reported, but several people trying to leave the area drove over sections of fire hose and two fire hydrants in the area didn’t work. Thankfully, those issues did not appear to interfere with the response.

