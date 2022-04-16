SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Five people were shot and one person is dead after a shooting in the Armory Square neighborhood of Syracuse early Saturday morning.

Syracuse police said it was just after midnight when officers in the area heard several gunshots and responded to the 300 block of South Clinton Street. When they arrived, officers found that five people were hit by bullets.

Syracuse Police confirm that one 24-year-old man was later pronounced dead at Upstate University Hospital. The four other shooting victims were also transported to Upstate and treated there. One person remains in critical condition. The three others have non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPD.