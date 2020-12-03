Online greenway trails meeting set for Thursday

Part of the Empire State trail that runs through East Kingston.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State trail advocates are holding an open, public forum on Thursday to discuss the most recent draft of the 2020 New York Greenway Trails Plan. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. and will be streamed through Zoom.

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy and members of the multi-use trail advocacy community are set to participate. Advocates will provide an update on the plan and discuss future potential given the Empire State Trail nearing completion on December 31.

Multi-use trails, or greenways, represent a major statewide tourist attraction that boosts local economies throughout the Capital Region. They also represent easy access to exercise, a leading way to prevent heart disease and stroke.

The plan was created through legislation sponsored by Assemblymember Fahy and signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2019.

Scheduled to join Fahy are New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, Chris Morris, Statewide Trails Master Planner, and Andy Beers, Director of the Empire State Trail.