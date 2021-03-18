Adult day health care services still closed: Local family feels the impact

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) — As New York restaurants, bars and other local businesses are getting the green light to open at larger capacities— one healthcare service is still on pause to reopen.

Adult day health care services have been shutdown since March 2020, and one Fulton County family says shutting that service down has not been easy. Adult day care services monitor adults and give proper medical supervision.

Dianne Carpenter lives in Fulton County. She is 77-years-old and has a few underlying health conditions but she doesn’t let that define her. “She just wants that daycare program to open up so she can get out of this house,” says Dianne’s daughter Judy Sweeney.

For a year now, Judy Sweeney has been home taking care of her mom. She took a leave of absence to make sure her mom is doing okay. “She can’t be alone by herself..”

Before COVID-19, Dianne has been going to adult daycare for over four years at the Wells House Nursing home in Johnstown. While getting her sugar levels checked, she always did fun activities like paint, sing and socialize with her friends.

Now a typical day at home is watching TV, doing some exercises and faceting family in Pennsylvania. She says there’s not much else to do around the house. “Very boring…”

The nursing home reaches out to Dianne weekly. Each time Dianne will ask when can she head back…the answer is always the same…very soon.

Anne Hill, Executive Director of the Adult Day Health Care Council says there’s no set date as to when these services can reopen in New York.

“Adult day health care is the only healthcare setting that is still closed,” says Anne.