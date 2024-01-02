SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — A new year means a new mayor for Saratoga Springs. In a one-on-one with NEWS10’s Zion Decoteau, John Safford laid out his agenda for the city which includes improving political civility, preparing community/police relations, and gearing up for the economic boom of the Belmont stakes.

In an election night upset, the Republican Stafford defeated Democrat Ron Kim for the mayoralty, in the historically Democratic city. Safford a 25-year Saratoga resident says the election was about policy, not party.

“I don’t agree that the party line should be defined by the national politics,” said Safford just a day after his inauguration.

“We elected based on who we were, and what we were going to bring to the table” he added.

A lack of political civility is what Safford says drives tension at notoriously hostile City Council meetings, It’s something Safford plans to improve.

“We’ve been working on a set of rules of order for the meetings that include decorum” Safford explained.

As for meeting disruptors, the mayor says removal shouldn’t equal arrest, and it’s the role of the police officer on site — not the public safety commissioner — to call for an arrest.

“People can simply be removed from a meeting and let go, as long as they don’t become violent and start fighting,” the mayor said.

There was infamous tension between former mayor Ron Kim and former public safety commissioner Jim Montagnino. Safford plans for things to go in a different direction between himself and the new commissioner Tom Coll.

“I have a very close relationship with Commissioner Coll, his background is just great for this,” said Safford.

Safford hopes that renewed effort for civility can extend itself to how the police and community interact with each other. The conversation wasn’t just about city tensions, Safford says he wants to work with regional communities so they can all reap the financial benefits of the Belmont stakes

“I will work on developing a very good relationship with the county and the other communities in the area,” said Safford.

The rest of the new mayor’s inaugural week will be meetings to acclimate with the various city officials.