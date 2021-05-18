One-armed New York lacrosse player thriving in 1st varsity season

The junior doesn't let her birth defect define her and is one of the top scorers on the team

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Soccer was the first sport Ruby DePalma tried, but lacrosse is where she fell in love. “I just thought it was a lot different from any other sport that I played and I really liked the pace of it,” said the Spencerport junior.

However, the learning curve was a little bit steeper because DePalma only has one arm from the elbow down. “Having the mindset that I can do anything, but I might just have to it differently than other people has just helped me not get frustrated,” she said.

DePalma was born with one arm and now isn’t just a member of the Spencerport varsity team, but she’s also one of the team’s leading scorers with seven goals and six assists this season. “Are there any limitations? The answer is no,” said her head coach Trish Condon. “There’s nothing that I have asked of these players that Ruby can’t do. If anything is challenging, she’s made modifications on her own and she’s better off for it.”

“I don’t think I’m very timid on the field,” said DePalma. “I feel like I belong, and I usually forget about my arm and my teammates do too.”

“Her biggest impact is just her positivity,” added Condon. “She’s an ideal teammate. She builds people up, she works hard, she leads by example, and she’s vocal.”

DePalma says she’s occasionally underestimated by opposing players and coaches, but she quickly shows them that is one big mistake. “I’ll score and even the other team, the defender that I beat or something, will come up to me and be like ‘wow, you’re really good.'” said DePalma. “It makes me feel good just because I like proving people wrong when they think I can’t do something.

“It makes me really confident in the future that I can do anything and that I shouldn’t limit myself and use my arm as an excuse,” DePalma added. “I should use it as a method to prove people wrong.”