O’Mara wants DOJ to investigate nursing home deaths, says DOH involvement ‘like pulling teeth’

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican officials continue calling for an investigation by the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) into New York’s handling of nursing homes during the COVID pandemic.

After a report from Attorney General Letitia James claimed that nursing home data published by New York’s Department of Health (DOH) may have been undercounted by as much as 50%, State Sen. Tom O’Mara is now joining Rep. Tom Reed in a push for a Department of Justice investigation into the Cuomo administration’s accounting and reporting methodology.

Over 100 residents of nursing homes lost their lives due to COVID in Steuben County. O’Mara said that he does not believe that the state gave enough personal protective equipment to the workforce, and that getting DOH to get involved with a local nursing home outbreak was difficult.

“When we tried to get the department of health into Hornell Gardens early on, it was like pulling teeth,” O’Mara said. “They did not want to get engaged and we forced it with conference calls, with Congressman Reed on them, with myself, with Jack Wheeler from Steuben County the manager there, Darlene Smith the Public Health Director. We were pushing very hard to get them to come in and just do basic testing. Let’s test everybody, Let’s find out who’s got it and who doesn’t, and let’s separate them, and that was difficult just to get them to do that.”

NEWS10’s sister station reached out to DOH for comment and is still awaiting a response.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said, “The impact of COVID-19 on our community, particularly the nursing home population, has been devastating. Locally, we have maintained a proactive response to case clusters, especially in nursing homes. We’ve relied upon the assistance of the New York State Department of Health, as they are the department that licenses and regulates nursing homes. In some cases, especially early in the pandemic, we had to press very hard to get the resources and assistance we urgently needed. The advocacy and support of our elected officials including Congressman Reed, Senator O’Mara, Assemblyman Palmesano, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, and Hornell Mayor John Buckley were critical to securing the response we requested.”