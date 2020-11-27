Older New Yorkers reminded to receive annual flu shots

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Older New Yorkers are being reminded of the importance of getting flu vaccinations as flu season is already underway.

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is urging older adults and caregivers to receive the vaccination, stating that it “should not be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to NYSOFA, getting a flu shot is particularly important for those at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. This is because the flu shot can help maintain overall health and protect individuals from other respiratory illnesses.

“With the holiday season upon us, staying healthy is more critical than ever, particularly for older adults, who are at greater risk for the flu and COVID-19,” said NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen. “Our immune systems are more easily compromised as we age, and older adults, especially those with chronic health conditions, have an increased risk of becoming seriously ill. In addition to following all safety and social distancing guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID, getting a flu shot is vital to protect the health and wellbeing of older adults and caregivers.”

The Office for the Aging also encouraged older adults to follow additional CDC recommendations.

Celebrate the holidays at home, or with people who live in the same household

Practice good health and safety habits such as mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing ad avoiding contact with shared surfaces

Receive annual flu shot

Receive pneumococcal vaccines

Seek medical advice quickly if COVID-19 or flu symptoms develop

Those looking to get a flu shot can find locations administering the vaccines at vaccinefinder.org.