ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) said more than 5,300 items, including vehicles, office furniture, and computer equipment will be auctioned off at the W. Averell Harriman State Office Building Campus, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany on April 5-6. Registration for the auction is required.

People can pre-register online ahead of the auction. A preview of the items will start at 8 a.m. on both days and bidding begins at 9:30 a.m.

Items up for auction

April 5-Building 18 Warehouse

5,000 pieces of surplus furniture and equipment divided among more than 250 lots which include chairs, desks, tables, computer equipment, file cabinets, storage lockers, bookcases, fire extinguishers, office supplies, and other furniture/equipment

Items must be paid for by cash or credit card within 30 minutes of the close of the auction. Items purchased must be picked up within 10 business days of the auction. Parking is available in “T-Lot” around the back of Building 18.

April 6-Surplus Lot

175 cars and trucks

Skid steers

Loaders

Salters

Riding mowers

Lifts

Auto parts

Utility terrain vehicles

Fuel tanks

Bicycles

Jewelry

Janitorial equipment

Surplus pool covers

Sidewalk tree grates

Window-washing rig equipment

Scaffolding

Granite slabs

Items must be paid for by cash or credit card within 30 minutes of the close of the auction. Items purchased must be picked up within four business days of the auction. Parking is available in “A-Lot” and “C-Lot Extension.”

The auction catalog, information on certain items, and terms of sale can be found on the OGS website. Information can also be obtained by emailing OGS at surplus@ogs.ny.gov or calling (518) 457-6335.