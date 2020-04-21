Officials remind families of fire safety while at home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With social distancing being in full swing for over a month, local fire departments are seeing a difference in the types of fires in peoples homes.

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York State said that while people are working from home and spending more time with their families, there has been a modest increase in the number of home cooking fires. They are reminding people to be more mindful while they prepare their meals and to take precautions to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Use potholders, not dish rags,” FASNY Sec. John D’Alessandro said. “Turn pot handles inward; never leave the stove unattended and you’ll end up having a real happy meal with the family as opposed to having us firefighters come and intrude on your dinner.”

D’Alessandro said it’s a good idea to always keep a fire extinguisher in the house, and if you can afford it, keep one on each floor.

