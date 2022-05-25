ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is National Safe Boating Week. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Mohawk Hudson Council of Yacht Clubs, and the New York State Office of Parks and Recreation for an event to raise awareness.

It was at the Albany Yacht Club. Authorities said there were 192 boating accidents on state waterways in 2021. Eighteen people were killed, and more than 100 others were hurt.

The Coast Guard said almost 90 percent of people who drowned following a boating accident in 2020 were not wearing a life jacket.