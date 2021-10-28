Officials hope new law will help combat local blight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York lawmakers gathered Thursday to celebrate a victory in their fight against blight in the Capital Region.

Under a law signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, city and county courts can now condemn vacant or neglected buildings and eliminate potential delays in the process. Officials said this will make it easier for local governments to revitalize rundown and forgotten neighborhoods.

“We can get fines and code violations in city court but to actually condemn a building, to actually move forward to take a building, is a process,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “It’s expensive, and it’s really challenging.”

“When it comes to addressing blight, there has to be many tools in the tool shed,” Assemblyman John McDonald said. “This is another critical tool because it’s going to allow them to address these buildings in a much quicker fashion.”

The law took effect as soon as it was signed by the governor.