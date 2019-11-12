Officials express concern over planned bail reform

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Public officials are expressing concern over bail reform.

Sen. Jim Tedisco and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh are calling for a one-year moratorium on the changes so that proper hearings can be held statewide.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Tedisco and Walsh were joined by the Saratoga County Sheriff and District Attorney, both of whom said the new law will burden their departments, especially if people do not show up for their appearance tickets.

“Currently, I have close to 300 warrants looking for people. I anticipate that to probably double or triple,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.

“Public safety is going to be compromised because of this,” Walsh said. “I think that hitting the pause button, as the senator said, is wise. We need to be thoughtfully considering the implications of this sweeping reform.”

Tedisco and Walsh want a special session to be called prior to January 1 to address their concerns.