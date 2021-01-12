Off the Beaten Path: My Zen Den

BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in the Hudson Valley, My Zen Den just opened its first location in Beacon. Founded by Makeup Artist & Wellness Expert Alexandria Gilleo, the wellness sanctuary was created as a space for the community to heal together.

My Zen Den offerings include an infrared sauna, full-body red light therapy and a meditation nook.

Today’s OTBP: Get ready to focus on your mind & body at 🧘🏻‍♀️My Zen Den🧘🏻‍♀️ – the newly opened wellness sanctuary in Beacon, NY! Premiering first at https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT then 4:30/5:30pm on @WTEN. ‼️☯️ pic.twitter.com/JRzgYoxD81 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) January 12, 2021

“I am fortunate to have a dedicated space in my own home to practice my wellness routine,” said Gilleo. “In the COVID-era, our homes have become offices, gyms, daycares and restaurants – yet many haven’t considered creating an area where they can de-stress and re-center themselves. I opened My Zen Den as that destination where the greater Hudson Valley community can relax, recharge and rejuvenate.”

To keep the space COVID-compliant, My Zen Den will accommodate up to two socially-distanced visitors at a time and private bookings are also available. All equipment is disinfected between customers, as well as upon opening and closing each day. For additional sanitization, the space features an AirDoctor Air Purifier and UVC disinfection light.

Located at 1 East Main Street, you can book an appointment on their website.