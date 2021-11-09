Off-duty NYPD sergeant opens fire during fight outside NYC bar

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An off-duty member of the NYPD was arrested after he opened fire during a fight in Queens early on Monday, official said. According to the NYPD, the off-duty sergeant got into an argument inside a karaoke bar on Prince Street, reportedly over a tip for a server.

Police said the dispute spilled outside, turning physical when the off-duty sergeant was assaulted by three men in their 30s. During the altercation, the off-duty sergeant discharged his firearm, authorities said. No one was struck.

He was later identified by the NYPD as 45-year-old Sgt. Raymond Wong. Three men were taken into police custody and Wong sustained minor injuries, police said. Wong was later arrested on assault charges, according to the NYPD.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the off-duty sergeant would face further discipline for discharging a weapon. Police have not yet released identifying information for the other men taken into custody.