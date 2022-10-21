ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Board of Elections announced that Monday, October 24 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the 2022 General Election. Requests must be received by the voter’s county board by October 24.

You can apply online using the absentee request portal or by mail by completing a paper application and mailing it to your Country Board of Elections. There are English and Spanish forms available. To get your county contact information you can go to the Board of Elections website under County Boards of Elections.