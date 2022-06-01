ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) announced updated COVID-19 mask, isolation, and quarantine guidance. The OCFS, in collaboration with the State Health Department issues COVID-19 guidance for children and providers in childcare settings.

These changes in requirements reflect careful deliberation with the State Department of Health (DOH) and alignment with the most recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to early care, education, and child care programs. OCFS Commissioner, Sheila J. Poole, encourages families to continue taking advantage of the key tools in the fight against the pandemic: testing, safety precautions and treatment.

As of March 2, OCFS no longer requires universal masking in child care programs across New York State, which does not preclude individual municipalities, federal regulators, or individual child care programs from maintaining a masking requirement. Specific guidance is offered by the OCFS.