ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) honored teachers around the Capital Region on Thursday who obtained their national board certification. This is a certification that is above what is required to teach.

Seventy-five teachers across the state received the certification this year. More than a dozen people were honored in Albany on Thursday.

Officials said it takes up to five years for a teacher to earn the national board certification. They said around 700 teachers statewide are currently working on their certification.