NYSPHSAA postpones football, volleyball and competitive cheer until the spring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that the football, volleyball and the competitive cheer seasons would be postponed until March 1, 2021. Low and moderate risk sports are still authorized to begin practices on September 21, 2020.

The “Fall Sports Season II” may officially begin practices on March 1 of next year. As a result of fall high-risk sports being moved, the start to the spring sports season has been adjusted from March 15, 2021 to April 19, 2021.

Low and moderate risk fall sports are still scheduled to begin on the previously announced date for those schools and sections who determine it feasible to host athletics.

High school football, volleyball, and competitive cheer moved to March 1. @NYSPHSAA press release below. pic.twitter.com/wrtSWECkz2 — Liana Bonavita (@LianaBonavita) September 9, 2020

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES