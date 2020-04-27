NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships, regular season still on hold

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, also known as NYSPHSAA, announced that spring high school sports championships would be cancelled. NYSPHSAA said that, right now, regular games are on hold.
