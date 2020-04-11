NYSP: Westchester County man slashed tires of hospital workers

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Peekskill man accused of slashing tires at a downstate hospital.

Police were called to the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital around 7 a.m. Friday for a complaint of criminal mischief.

An investigation determined Daniel Hall slashed tires on 22 cars in the hospital parking lot. He was also in possession of PCP at the time of his arrest, police said.

The 29-year old was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth degree and Auto Stripping in the Second Degree.

He was arraigned and sent to Westchester County Jail for lack of bail. He was ordered to appear in both City of Peekskill Court and the Town of Cortlandt Court at a later date.

