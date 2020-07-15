NYSP union president wants troopers out of NYC

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The president of the New York State Troopers union is calling on state police leadership to remove all troopers currently stationed in New York City.

The union cites recent police reform passed by the New York City Council for the demands. They said the bill was poorly conceived and puts undue burdens on troopers leaving them exposed to criminal and civil liability.

The bill criminalizes certain restraint techniques during an arrest.

LATEST STORIES