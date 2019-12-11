NYSP: Trooper responding to mental health call shot, killed man wielding a hatchet

ARIETTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State Trooper responding to a call for a person experiencing mental health issues shot and killed an Arietta, N.Y. man after the man attacked him with a hatchet, New York State Police say.

New York State Police Trooper Ryan Mousaw responded from the NYSP Mayfield barracks Tuesday evening around 8:48 for a call of a person experiencing mental health issues at a single-family home on Old Piseco Road.

Police say Mousaw interviewed the resident, 55-year-old Daniel Condon, but when he tried to transport Condon to the hospital for evaluation, Condon began to struggle.

Trooper Mousaw attempted, unsuccessfully, to use his Taser on Condon, who then allegedly picked up a hatchet and hit Mousaw in the head. Police say Mousaw yelled for Condon to drop the hatchet. When he did not, Mousaw shot him.

Photograph of hatchet allegedly used by Daniel Condon during the incident.

Mousaw immediately gave first aid to Condon using an automated electronic defibrillator, NYSP say, all while himself injured from the hatchet wound on his head. Mousaw was unable to resuscitate Condon.

Once backup arrived at the scene, Trooper Mousaw was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville where he was treated and released for a head laceration, and a sprained right arm and right wrist.