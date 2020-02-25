NYSP to move forward with pilot body camera program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say they plan to go forward with a body camera pilot program for state troopers.

The move would change the agency’s status as one of the few primary state law enforcement agencies in the nation without body or dashboard cameras.

Kevin Bruen, first deputy superintendent at the New York State Police, disclosed the plan for a pilot program Monday at the state Capitol. He did not provide details of the plan, such as how many troopers will receive the devices.