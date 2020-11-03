All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

NYSP K-9 injured by suspect in Steuben County, weapons/drugs uncovered

New York News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Donald Baxter, 33, has been arrested after a New York State Police K-9 was injured during a pursuit on Nov. 2.

According to State Police, Baxter was wanted on an AUO warrant with charges pending from a search warrant. State Police say that Baxter “attempted to flee” and was caught by K-9 Bobby.

While attempting to take Baxter into custody, State Police say that K-9 Bobby was injured by Baxter.

During the investigation, State Police Investigators say they “located a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, marihuana, metal knuckles, knives, a high capacity magazine, and two loaded handguns.” 

Baxter was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminal Possession of Marihuana 3rd Degree,  Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, and Killing or Injuring a Police Animal. 

Baxter was arraigned at Steuben County CAP Court and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report