NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. This follows an attempted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

“I have directed the New York State Police to ramp up monitoring and increase support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes,” Hochul said. “In New York, we will not tolerate violence or bigotry toward any community. We stand united against hate—today and every day.”

Surveillance will be ramped up in communities that are potential targets for hate crimes. State Police is in contact with the NYPD and continues to monitor social media for hateful threats that may impact New Yorkers. The State Police’s Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQ communities and Jewish Synagogues across New York. This after MTA Police, State Police, the NYPD, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force collaborated to arrest two armed men on Monday with plans to cause violence toward the Jewish community.

“The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local, and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.

Hochul expanded state resources to combat extremism and violence after the white supremacist shooting in Buffalo. The governor issued an executive order to the New York State Police to establish a unit within the New York State Intelligence Center to track domestic extremism and increase social media monitoring at the Intelligence Center.

The New York State Intelligence Center has been staffed with a team of analysts to investigate gun crimes statewide. Reimbursement has been increased for victims and survivors whose personal property was lost or damaged because of hate and other crimes to $2,500.

Earlier in the month, Governor Hochul announced an investment of $96 million to strengthen safety and security measures at nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of ideology, beliefs, or mission; as well as $10 million to support creating threat assessment and management teams in counties statewide.