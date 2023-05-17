ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a somber day at the New York State Police Academy on Wednesday. Troopers honored two fallen members of the force at their annual memorial and awards ceremony.

Both honored sergeants died in 2022 due to illnesses connected to their duties at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

“Today is a day of remembrance, honoring the sacrifice that state police members back on a daily basis,” NYSP Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said. “But specifically this year, Sgt. Ivan M. Morales and Sgt. F. Brent Chomyszak, who gave their lives serving the state of New York and made sure that our citizens and our communities were safer.”

Thirty other law enforcement officials were given awards. The highest award for heroism went to Trooper Francis Rush, who rescued a trapped driver who had driven into a lake in Dutchess County.