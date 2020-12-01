NYSP continue 1988 cold case murder investigation

HAMILTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) continue the cold case investigation into the 1988 death of a Glens Falls woman. NYSP said on May 7, 1988, Karen Mason (Rew), 32, was found dead by her estranged husband at her father’s seasonal home on Maple Grove Road in the town of Hope in Hamilton County.

Mason was reportedly living at the Robert Gardens Apartments in Glens Falls at the time of her death. Police say she was last seen between May 6, 1988, at 10 p.m. and May 7, 1988, at 2 a.m. by her boyfriend. The circumstance of her death is said to be suspicious.

The NYSP Troop G Major Crimes Unit and the BCI Unit at SP Fonda, have reportedly made a concentrated effort to solve the case and continue to ask for the public’s help.

NYSP is asking anyone who might have any information pertaining to the case or anyone who previously knew Karen at the time or may have had contact with her prior to the days leading up to her death to contact them at 1-(800)-448-3487.