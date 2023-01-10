ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Polices Special Investigations Unit conducted a search at the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

A reason for the raid has not been revealed, but things between the PBA and the state have been heating up since the former longtime president, Thomas Mungeer, took a leave of absence.

The leave started in October and Mungeer is still currently on leave. Both NYSP and the PBA confirmed with NEWS10 the investigation is still ongoing.

An attorney for the NYSTPBA issued the following statement: