NYSED seeking public input for how to use American Rescue Plan funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Education Department (NYSED) is seeking public input for their plan to use $8.99 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.

These federal funds will assist the state’s Local Educational Agencies (LEAs), and NYSED, safely reopen and sustain school operations in the current academic year and beyond. Additionally, it will address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on New York’s students by addressing academic, social-emotional, and mental health needs.

In preparation for the next school year, NYSED asks: What are the most important academic, social-emotional and/or mental health supports for schools to provide to students impacted by the pandemic?

Thoughts and opinions can be submitted online through May 24.