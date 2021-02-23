NYSED eyes ‘other options’ after federal rejection of state testing waiver

ALABNY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) released a statement on Tuesday regarding the United Stated Department of Education’s rejection of the states testing requirement waiver.

The federal decision was announced on Tuesday. It follows NYSED’s submission of two waivers to the federal government on February 12, asking to forego grades three through eight and high school testing requirements for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

According to NYSED Spokesperson Emily DeSantis, the State is now looking at other options: