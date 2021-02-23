NYSED eyes ‘other options’ after federal rejection of state testing waiver

ALABNY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) released a statement on Tuesday regarding the United Stated Department of Education’s rejection of the states testing requirement waiver.

The federal decision was announced on Tuesday. It follows NYSED’s submission of two waivers to the federal government on February 12, asking to forego grades three through eight and high school testing requirements for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

According to NYSED Spokesperson Emily DeSantis, the State is now looking at other options:

“USDE informed states last night that it will not grant a blanket waiver for state assessments. While we are disappointed by this decision, we are examining all possible options. Further, USDE made the right call in affirming that no child should be made to come to school to take a state assessment. In addition, USDE agreed to uncouple state assessments from accountability measures so no school will be affected by the results of state assessments and the results will solely be used as a measure of student learning. Given these circumstances, the Department will propose a series of regulatory amendments at the March Board of Regents meeting so Regents Exams would not be required to meet graduation requirements and to cancel any Regents Exam that is not required by USDE to be held. We continue to have discussions with USDE regarding this matter to find a path forward that is best for the health and safety of all New York’s children.”

NYSED Spokesperson Emily DeSantis

