NEW YORK (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (NYSDTF) will extend its Income tax call center hours for three days to assist with last-minute filing questions. The deadline to file a personal income tax return and pay any taxes owed has been extended until Monday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Officials said, in addition to standard hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Department tax experts will be available to answer last-minute questions as follows:

On Friday, April 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT.

On Saturday, April 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT.

On Monday, April 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The NYSDTF advises filers before you call, to consider other efficient ways to obtain tax filing guidance and information, including answers to common questions by visiting the Tax Department webpage. Further information can be found through the filing season resource center to help you electronically prepare and file an accurate return on time.

If you would like to speak to a Tax Department expert, please call (518) 457-5181.