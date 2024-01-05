LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews have spent the past several days getting ready for this weekend’s winter storm. The New York State Department of Transportation will have more than 1,800 plows on the road.

Workers at the Capital District shed in Latham completed final maintenance on the equipment Friday. Officials said they will be ready to go once the snow starts to fall.

“We have preparations in place. We have the staff and the manpower in place,” Josh Heller with the NYSDOT said. “We have the vehicles in place. Regardless of what ends up happening, we feel very confident that we’ll be able to keep up with it and deal with it.”

Some plows were already out on Friday pretreating roads. Crews remind drivers to stay away from plows and give them time and space to do their jobs.