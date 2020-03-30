NYSCOPBA calls for protective equipment for employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Corrections Office and Police Benevolent Association is calling for the use of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for all of its members.

On Monday, NYSCOPBA announced that union president, Michael Powers, tested positive for COVID-19. Powers interacts with corrections officers all over the state.

The association asks that employees working in correctional facilities, mental health facilities, parole officers, and other essential agencies be allowed t use masks, gloves and disposable smocks.

Currently, only employees working in isolated or quarantined units are provided with PPE. The union said the protective equipment is important to protect staff, inmates and inmate-patients.

