SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State workers with disabilities were honored Wednesday at the Capital Region Disabilities Employment Awards. The award ceremony was part of the New York State Industries for the Disabled’s annual meeting.

The ceremony was held at Rivers Casino in Schenectady. The theme was Transforming for Tomorrow.

October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson served as emcee for the event.