BOONEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The NYS Woodsman Field Days has announced the dates for its 76th year. This year’s events will be held on August 18, 19, and 20 in Boonville. The event honors the forestry industry with chainsaw competitions, greased pole climbs, tug of war, beard contests, and much more.

The NYS Woodsman Field Day’s website lists free parking for the event at Adirondack Senior high school. They also have recommendations for lodging in the area for the event, or campgrounds if you want the real lumberjack experience.

Competition and event sign-ups can be found on the website. For any other information, you can contact their office Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or call (315)-942-4593.