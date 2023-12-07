ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State leaders are taking new steps to improve severe weather forecasting, and the University at Albany is in the middle of those efforts. New York’s new Weather Risk Communication Center officially launched at UAlbany on Thursday.

Meteorologists will combine forecasts from the National Weather Service with data from the New York State Mesonet. They will serve as meteorologists for the state and help officials and emergency managers make real time decisions during severe weather events.

“For those really big situations, when there is a really critical event, say a hurricane making landfall, Buffalo Blizzard, flooding in New York City, those kinds of situations that are really damaging to life and property, the state really needs as much information as they can to better prepare themselves for those, and then respond to them after they happen,” NYS Weather Risk Communication Center Dir. Nick Bassill said.

The center will also offer job and internship opportunities to students. It will be funded by about $1.5 million in the state budget each year.