NYS targets underage drinking at summer concerts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York State will crackdown on minors looking to score alcohol during the summer concert season. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that state investigators will patrol popular venues, check for fake IDs, and penalize vendors selling to underage patrons.

Operation Prevent will enforce the sweeps at venues like the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Aside from SPAC, the Office of the Governor also called out CMAC in Canandaigua, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, and Jones Beach.

Those who are under the age of 21 found to be using fake IDs to buy alcohol can be ticketed and their licenses can be revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

According to the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports, teens who drink are more likely to: