ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Edward Mero. He was found guilty in 2017 of killing his former roommate, Megan Cunningham, and Shelby Countermine, of Schenectady.

He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. The defense argued unsuccessfully that the two cases should not have been tried together. The victims’ deaths happened about two years apart.

An Albany County Supreme Court judge also upheld Mero’s conviction in 2020.