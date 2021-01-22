State senator urges president to restore refugee resettlement program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Sen. Sean Ryan is urging President Joe Biden to allow refugees back into America by restoring a refugee resettlement program.

Since 2016, the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. has dropped by about 86%, according to a government report.

Sen. Ryan wants that to change, saying refugees are a valuable part of society. In a speech, he said 94% of refugees that come to New York settle upstate, giving a much-needed boost to the economy.

“Here in New York, we know that diversity is strength. We know that immigrants and refugees contribute to the vibrancy of our community and contribute to our economy.” Senator Sean Ryan (D) 60th District

He also said refugees are the largest reason for population growth in Buffalo.