New York at lowest COVID positivity rate since November

Registered Nurse Rita Alba gives a patient the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across New York, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.54%. That’s the lowest it’s been since November 25. Also, the number of people hospitalized with the virus is down to 7,342. That’s the lowest number since the day after Christmas.

Here is the rest of the data for Wednesday, February 10:

Test Results Reported – 285,499

– 285,499 Total Positive – 10,099

– 10,099 Percent Positive – 3.54%

– 3.54% 7 -Day Average Percent Positive – 4.16%

– 4.16% Patient Hospitalization – 7,342 (-251)

– 7,342 (-251) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -625

– -625 Patients Newly Admitted – 819

– 819 Hospital Counties – 57

– 57 Number ICU – 1,402 (-21)

– 1,402 (-21) Number ICU with Intubation – 941 (-14)

– 941 (-14) Total Discharges – 135,657 (+915)

– 135,657 (+915) Deaths – 122

– 122 Total Deaths – 36,743

Regional hospital bed capacities:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 302 0.03% 28% Central New York 159 0.02% 31% Finger Lakes 345 0.03% 39% Long Island 1,292 0.05% 30% Mid-Hudson 808 0.03% 42% Mohawk Valley 141 0.03% 30% New York City 3,687 0.04% 30% North Country 75 0.02% 52% Southern Tier 199 0.03% 44% Western New York 334 0.02% 34% Statewide 7,342 0.04% 33%

7-Day average positive test results:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 3.40% 3.32% 3.03% Central New York 1.87% 1.85% 1.79% Finger Lakes 2.91% 2.82% 2.66% Long Island 5.36% 5.29% 5.17% Mid-Hudson 5.34% 5.28% 5.06% Mohawk Valley 3.15% 2.88% 2.57% New York City 5.13% 5.08% 4.95% North Country 4.79% 4.45% 4.24% Southern Tier 1.22% 1.15% 1.02% Western New York 4.16% 4.04% 3.51% Statewide 4.38% 4.31% 4.16%

How many people tested positive in each county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,748 93 Allegany 2,721 11 Broome 13,532 75 Cattaraugus 4,075 29 Cayuga 5,094 20 Chautauqua 6,940 31 Chemung 6,240 15 Chenango 2,285 19 Clinton 3,103 77 Columbia 3,178 16 Cortland 2,981 30 Delaware 1,321 20 Dutchess 20,477 129 Erie 60,736 388 Essex 1,202 5 Franklin 1,753 29 Fulton 2,917 33 Genesee 4,159 16 Greene 2,493 14 Hamilton 261 0 Herkimer 4,401 9 Jefferson 4,352 32 Lewis 1,891 13 Livingston 3,278 30 Madison 3,657 14 Monroe 50,080 205 Montgomery 2,906 15 Nassau 137,196 919 Niagara 14,557 90 NYC 645,210 5,193 Oneida 19,031 50 Onondaga 31,167 113 Ontario 5,446 28 Orange 34,057 148 Orleans 2,336 9 Oswego 5,710 22 Otsego 2,132 14 Putnam 7,746 47 Rensselaer 8,459 52 Rockland 36,247 186 Saratoga 11,212 44 Schenectady 10,320 37 Schoharie 1,089 2 Schuyler 837 7 Seneca 1,472 7 St. Lawrence 4,833 36 Steuben 5,303 18 Suffolk 151,793 828 Sullivan 4,444 20 Tioga 2,631 9 Tompkins 3,274 27 Ulster 9,345 69 Warren 2,654 24 Washington 2,110 16 Wayne 4,273 22 Westchester 99,984 675 Wyoming 2,643 17 Yates 994 2