RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – About 750 megawatts (MW) of new behind-the-meter (BTM) solar facilities over the past year helped the state set a new record for BTM solar production. The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) reported the new record Tuesday and said clear skies, bright sun, cool temperatures, and leafless trees could mean more BTM records are coming for the spring.

The NYISO estimates that BTM solar production reached a record of 2,328 MW during the noon hour on March 22. This shattered the previous record of 2,034 MW of solar power, which was reached on April 23, 2021. The state’s total BTM solar capacity is estimated at just under 3,500 MW.

When estimated BTM solar production hit 2,328 MW on March 22, the total bulk power system load was 15,167 MW. The energy provided by BTM solar reduces the amount of load served by the bulk power system. Without those BTM resources, the total bulk power system load would have been about 17,500 MW.

The NYISO estimates BTM production by sampling data from thousands of solar installations throughout New York State. The NYISO’s solar forecasting system uses these samples to estimate the impacts of BTM solar at look-ahead periods of 15 minutes to seven days. The solar forecasting system also uses meteorological measurements from the University at Albany’s Mesonet.

One megawatt is about the same amount of electricity needed to power 800 to 1,000 homes. This means that, at full capacity, the state’s total BTM solar system could produce enough power for 3,500,000 houses.