NYS postpones bar exam over pandemic concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Board of Law Examiners has canceled the final bar exam in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The exam, which was set to take place on September 9 and September 10, was originally scheduled for the end of July. The Board of Examiners said an in-person exam is not currently a safe or practical option.

Because of the indefinite postponement, the state court system has approved a program that would allow qualified law graduates to practice law, while supervised, until they are able to pass their first bar examination.

They must do so by 2021.

