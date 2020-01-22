NYS Police remind drivers to move over for emergency vehicles

The back of a NYS Trooper’s patrol car is smashed after being struck on the side of the road. credit NYS Police

SALINA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a Trooper’s car was hit on the side of the road. The Trooper suffered minor injuries.

A Trooper’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle in Salina. Credit: NYS Police

It happened along State Route 370 in Salina which is just outside of Syracuse. The Trooper was investigating an accident when his car was struck from behind.

A Trooper’s patrol car is pushed off of the side of State Route 370 in Salina. Credit: NYS Police

In New York State you must move over on the road for emergency vehicles with their lights active. This includes tow trucks, construction vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances. Drivers could receive a fine up to $150 for the first offense.